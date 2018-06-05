Jefferson County starts slash collection program to help reduce wildfire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Hot and dry weather will significantly increase the fire danger in Denver and along the Front Range on Tuesday.

Jefferson County has started a program to encourage residents to make sure there are safe fire zones around homes and to clean up property.

The county has set up drop-off sites for any slash that has been collected.

Removing slash and creating defense space around homes helps firefighters and removes fuels such as trees, limbs, pine needles and bark.

The Jefferson County program will be every weekend through October. Collection sites will be held throughout the county.

There is a drop-off fee to help offset the cost of the program.