Gov. Hickenlooper vetoes bill that would have allowed autism patients to use medical marijuana

DENVER -- Gov. John Hickenlooper vetoed a bill that would have allowed legal use of medical marijuana by those with autism on Tuesday.

A group of parents with autistic children gathered outside the state Capitol on Tuesday to rally to give their kids the right to use medical marijuana.

"I haven't seen a pediatrician yet who thinks it's a good idea to sign this bill," Hickenlooper said on Tuesday before vetoing the bill. "I might be wrong but my understanding is the Autism Association has not come out in favor of this bill there neutrality speaks volumes."

This is the third bill the governor has vetoed in recent days.

He previously vetoed a bill that would have allowed marijuana "tasting rooms" and a bill that would have restricted autopsy records from becoming public.