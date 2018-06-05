Denver Zoo tweets videos of caretakers performing medical procedures on dangerous animals

"Ever wondered how we safely work w/dangerous carnivores? They’re given an anesthetic injection, and then we’re able to safely enter their stall. Vet tech Stephanie places a tube in the lion’s airway so that we can ventilate him during anesthesia." -VetMed team #TakeoverTuesday pic.twitter.com/PRXlExAxAR — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) June 5, 2018

DENVER — Care for dangerous animals in captivity takes a team but as the Denver Zoo tweeted out, it takes an even more sizeable crew to perform a medical procedure on one.

"Check out this video of veterinarian Gwen performing an exploratory surgery on a snake! You can see when the snake takes a breath and hear the heartbeat with our Doppler monitor." -Veterinary Medicine team #TakeoverTuesday pic.twitter.com/CYXBy3cOlD — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) June 5, 2018

Tweets and videos posted by the zoo show a veterinarian team surrounding lions, elephants, hippos and snakes all under anesthesia as routine and specialized care is administered.

"Our reptile patients are esp diverse! They include lizards, snakes, crocodilians and chelonians. Betsy performs a beak trim on a leopard tortoise & examines a king cobra’s scales, & Scott bravely removes a rock from an anesthetized crocodile!" -VetMed team #TakeoverTuesday pic.twitter.com/6cnZ0D2ELQ — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) June 5, 2018

The zoo said that for the month of June, the twitter account will follow the amazing veterinary medicine team at Denver Zoo. The team consists of four board-certified veterinarians, six certified veterinary technicians and one assistant.