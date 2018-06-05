Denver Zoo tweets videos of caretakers performing medical procedures on dangerous animals

DENVER — Care for dangerous animals in captivity takes a team but as the Denver Zoo tweeted out, it takes an even more sizeable crew to perform a medical procedure on one.
Tweets and videos posted by the zoo show a veterinarian team surrounding lions, elephants, hippos and snakes all under anesthesia as routine and specialized care is administered.
The zoo said that for the month of June, the twitter account will follow the amazing veterinary medicine team at Denver Zoo. The team consists of four board-certified veterinarians, six certified veterinary technicians and one assistant.