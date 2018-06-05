Colorado teens dancing in international ballet competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON -- Some Colorado teenagers are about to compete on the international stage. Four ballet dancers from the International Ballet School in Littleton have been selected to compete in the USA International Ballet Competition (USA IBC) starting next week in Jackson, Miss.

"When I first heard about the competition, I was like 'Yeah, we can try it.' I wasn`t sure I was going to make it, but now that it`s really happening, I`m super thrilled to meet people, to experience the whole ordeal and really make some good memories," said Isaac Mueller, 16, one of the four teens chosen.

He'll be traveling to Mississippi with fellow dancers Avery Underwood, 14, Vanessa Childress 17, and Alexandra Gray, 16. For the four dancers, a lifetime of hard work has just paid off.

"I think it`s something that I`ve dreamed about since I was little," said Gray. "To get paid to do something you love is going to be amazing so that`s definitely the goal."

The competition won't be easy. They'll be going against the best ballet dancers from around the world, including Russia and Japan. It's a lot of pressure.

"And even if you don`t win, even if you don`t make it to the third round, you`re talking with these people and taking classes with them and so much that can improve you as a dancer," said Gray.

But these four don't need much improvement.

"I`m just excited for the new experience," said Childress.

The International Ballet Competition starts Sunday. Some 119 dancers from 22 countries have been invited to compete. Each dancer is going for gold, silver or bronze medals, plus cash awards and scholarships.