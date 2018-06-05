Record heat Tuesday, chance of severe storms returns Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It has been a hot Tuesday on the Front Range. Denver tied the record high temperature of 95 degrees that was set in 1946. Temperatures will cool down to the 80s Wednesday with afternoon storm chances returning.

Denver will hit a high temperature of 89 degrees on Wednesday. Skies will stay mostly clear in the morning with gusty winds and clouds building in the afternoon. Denver's best chance to see storms will be during the evening commute time.

Denver and the eastern plains have a chance to see strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon. The areas in green, including Denver, are under a marginal risk and the northeastern plains (yellow) are under a slight risk. Strong winds and hail will be the main threat with these storms.

Storm chances return tomorrow afternoon. Denver is under a marginal risk for severe storms with a slight risk on the northeast plains #cowx pic.twitter.com/zTIvPN1CM2 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 5, 2018

90 degree temperatures will return on Thursday and Friday. Thursday has a 10% chance of an isolated storm and Friday will be dry. Fire danger will be high in Colorado this week with low humidity and breezy winds each day.

Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 90s in Denver. There will be a 10% chance of an isolated storm on Saturday with more dry weather moving in for Sunday.

A cold front will move in to start next work week cooling temperatures down to the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.