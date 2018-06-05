Brighton apartment residents say they went 2 weeks without hot water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Apartment repairs are inevitable, but experts say when they take too long to be completed, residents can use their combined voices to apply pressure and get results.

After putting in 12 hours on the job, Kelly, a single mother of three and Army veteran, got tired of boiling water in order to take a hot bath.

"I can rough it a little bit but I'm in my own home that I pay rent for. Why would I want to go without hot water?" she asked.

Residents at the Crestone Apartments received a letter from the management explaining they were waiting for a part to come in so the water could be prepared.

Residents banded together to notify the management of their discontent with the lack of hot water for two weeks before calling the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

The water came back on on Tuesday.

Rental law experts say it is important for renters to know their lease provisions and right to an environment that is clean, healthy and safe. A lack of hot water can present a health risk. Violating these provisions can be grounds for breaking a lease.