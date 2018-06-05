Blagojevich files paperwork asking Trump to commute sentence

Posted 3:04 pm, June 5, 2018, by

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after being found guilty of 18 charges in two trials including trying to sell President Barack Obama's vacated senate seat. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Illinois’ imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.

A spokesman for Blagojevich’s lawyers told the Chicago Tribune it was submitted Tuesday to the Department of Justice. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the paperwork is a formality and that Trump doesn’t necessarily require it to act.

Trump last week broached the possibility of freeing the 61-year-old, suggesting the one-time “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant was convicted for “being stupid.” But many Illinois voters regarded Blagojevich’s corruption as brazen. His convictions included attempting to extort a children’s hospital.

Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, recently went on a media blitz to encourage Trump to intervene to reduce her husband’s sentence.

AlertMe