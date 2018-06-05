× Bed bugs found in Loveland hotel

LOVELAND, Colo. — Folks staying at a Loveland hotel are sounding the alarm after they say their hotel rooms were infested with bed bugs.

The woman working the front desk of the Travelodge showed FOX31 one of the bed bugs they captured in a cup.

“When I walked in, the room was clean and it smelled fine,” Cassandra Sewald said.

Sewald thought she found a good rate for a four-night stay in Loveland. She booked a room at the Travelodge off Highway 34.

“I spent over $300,” Sewald said.

But she woke up to find red welts, in a linear pattern, covering her body.

“I’ve got them all over,” Sewald said.

Sewald’s counted more than 30 bed bug bites on her arms and legs.

“It’s gross to know you have bugs on you while you’re sleeping. The last night I stayed there I slept in jeans and socks and a jacket on top of the covers, and then I had more bites on my hands,” Sewald said.

FOX31: “Have you been offered a refund?”

Sewald: “Nope – nothing.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers went into the hotel. Staff members said another customer also complained of bed bug bites on Tuesday morning. Employees showed us one of the bugs.

FOX31: “Are you offering any kind of compensation to the customers?”

The woman at the front desk couldn’t answer that question and referred FOX31 to their general manager, who said monetary compensation has not been initiated at this time.

The general manager went on to issue this statement:

“Our trained maintenance staff found no evidence of bed bug activity in room 218. Just to stay on the safe side, we have also contacted our pest control vendor to confirm which has been scheduled at the availability of the vendor. The room is not being sold again until it is cleared by the technician. If further action is needed, we would follow the vendor’s protocol for treatment. If necessary, we will follow up with the guest as well.”

Sewald said she is trying to scratch this disturbing experience from her memory.

“The whole hotel needs to be treated so this doesn’t happen again because it’s miserable,” Sewald said.

FOX31 reached out to Larimer County Health Department who said they have received a complaint about this hotel.

They are in contact with the Travelodge and were told pest control is in place.

The Health Department recommends using a flash light to scan hotel mattresses for a blood train and bugs. You can also log on to this website. It will tell you if a hotel has received an official bed bug complaint.