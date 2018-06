AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Serenity Brydon was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. around Peoria Street and East 13th Avenue, which is near Interstate 225 and Colfax.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 106 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 5, 2018

She is possibly wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.

If you see her or have any information, call 911 immediately.