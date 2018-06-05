2018 Jodi’s Race for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2018 Jodi's Race for Awareness

Saturday, June 9, 2018

at Denver's City Park

Benefiting the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Jodi's Race for Awareness™ was the inspiration of Jodi Brammeier, a Colorado native, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2008 at age 41. She was unaware of the vague and often misdiagnosed symptoms. Since there is no accurate screening test for ovarian cancer, Jodi made it her mission to raise awareness of the risk factors and symptoms through this 5K and 1 mile run/walk. She believed she would have caught the cancer earlier had she only been more aware of the signs and symptoms. Her hope was for other women to find their cancer when odds of survival are much better, in hopes that some of the 15,000 women diagnosed each year might stand a chance to win the fight against this deadly disease.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance

1777 S. Bellaire St., Suite 170, Denver, CO 80222

Tel: 720-971-9436