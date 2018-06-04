Watch: live ‘birth cam’ shows Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe in active labor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has launched a temporary birth cam as two giraffes are are on the brink of giving birth within weeks of each other.

Monday, the zoo announced that Muziki, a 20-year-old female giraffe, is currently in active labor.

The camera will be up and running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The zoo notes the activity in the pregnancy stall typically spikes between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m.

During daytime hours, the two moms-to-be typically will be with the rest of the herd until there are signs of the birthing process.

The giraffes will be visible overnight thanks to night vision and small lights installed in the area.