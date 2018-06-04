Trump asserts ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has “absolute right to PARDON myself” but says has “done nothing wrong” in the Russia probe.

In a tweet Monday, Trump weighed in on the question of whether he could pardon himself should the special counsel find he interfered in the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in television interviews Sunday, suggested Trump might have that authority to pardon himself but would be unwise to use it.

Giuliani told NBC’s “Meet the Press”: “Pardoning himself would be unthinkable and probably lead to immediate impeachment.”

Trump, in his tweet, declared: “As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?”