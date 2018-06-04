Summer weather settles in, fire danger increases with highs into 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a typical June week in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with highs near 90 each day and lots of sunshine.

It will be initially dry Monday and Tuesday, then Wednesday through Sunday will have 10 percent chances of afternoon dry and gusty thunderstorms.

The mountains can expect sunshine most of the week with 10 percent chances of afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The record high on Monday in Denver is 94 degrees set in 2012. The record high on Tuesday is 95 degrees set in 1946.

The wildfire danger will increase this week with very little rain in the forecast. The fire danger increases with the threat of lightning, low relative humidity and hot high temperatures.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.