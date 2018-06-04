Several politicians, others react to Masterpiece Cakeshop decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Several politicians and other leaders reacted Monday to the U.S. Supreme Court's 7-2 ruling in favor of Jack Phillips, the Masterpiece Cakeshop baker in Lakewood who had refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University:

"Today's decision is a victory for all Americans regardless of religious affiliation as the Supreme Court reaffirmed the importance of religious freedom and freedom of conscience from government interference."

Louise Melling, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union:

"The court reversed the Masterpiece Cakeshop decision based on concerns unique to the case but reaffirmed its longstanding rule that states can prevent the harms of discrimination in the marketplace, including against LGBT people."

Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City:

"This ruling stands as a clear and humbling rebuke to all those, inside and outside the Statehouse, who took the position this last session that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission can do no wrong, and that it always acts within appropriate legal and constitutional boundaries. It clearly does not."

Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver.

"While I'm disappointed that we didn't see a clear decision in support of civil rights today, it's important to recognize that this is a narrow holding, and our statewide protections against discrimination are still the law of the land. Colorado has a long history of defending civil rights, and now more than ever we must stand firm and continue providing protections against discrimination."

State Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs:

"Jack Phillips was wrongly persecuted by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. I will work next session to insert additional guardrails into law so that CCRC doesn't harm people of faith again."

State Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs:

"The court found that the very body charged with protecting the rights of our citizens acted with hostility toward those rights in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case."

State Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver:

"While I realize the court was balancing religious liberty with the rights of gay people to be free from discrimination in the public sphere, the court got this one wrong. Of course, I believe there should be no animosity toward religion in the public sphere. I don't think there was any here."

Former state Sen. Pat Steadman, D-Denver, on Twitter: