RTD security guard charged in alleged assault at Union Station

DENVER — An RTD-contracted security guard has been charged in connection with an assault of a man in a restroom at Union Station, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

James Hunter, 34, is charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of intimidating a witness or victim.

Prosecutors allege that on April 20, after a verbal confrontation, Hunter, who was employed by Allied Universal under contract to RTD, assaulted a man in a restroom at Union Station.

The man reported the incident to the Denver Police Department on May 17.

Hunter is due to appear in court on June 13.