Residents affected by 416 Fire invited to community briefing Tuesday

Residents affected by the large 416 Fire burning near Durango are invited to a briefing presented by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.

The community meeting will take place Tuesday at the La Plata County Fairgrounds located at 2500 Main Ave. in Durango.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for “personalized fire briefings.”

Additionally, there will be a Hermosa Resident Meeting on Tuesday at Animas Valley Elementary School, located at 373 Hermosa Road in Durango.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

The 416 Fire has grown to over 2,255 acres. More than 800 homes evacuated and 261 are on pre-evacuation notice.