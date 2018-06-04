Primary ballots mailed; unaffiliated voters to participate for first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado voters will begin receiving primary ballots in the mail on Monday, and this year, there's a big change, with unaffiliated voters having the chance to participate.

This is the first time in state history that voters not tied to a political party will get to vote in a primary contest. But they're not careful, their vote might not count.

Those registered to vote as a Democrat or Republican will get a primary ballot sent in the mail.

Those who have not picked a party but are registered to vote will get both ballots.

But unaffiliated voters can only cast a ballot in one primary. If they return both ballots, the votes will not count.

"The thing that we want voters to know, especially in Denver, is you don't want to vote both ballots because that will cancel out your vote," said Alton Dillard with the Denver Elections Division.

There are nearly 140,000 unaffiliated voters in Denver and 1.2 million in the state. That's more than registered Republicans and Democrats so the change might have an impact on the election.

The ballot chosen by unaffiliated voters will be public information, but who the person voted for will remain confidential.

Ballots must be returned by June 26.