One killed, one wounded in Park County stabbing, shooting

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured during a confrontation on Sunday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Park County Road 70 near Echo Valley Ranch southeast of Bailey at 4:30 p.m. on a report of an attempted carjacking.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was able to get away and find an employee of the ranch.

The employee found the suspect and a confrontation took place. The employee was stabbed several times and the suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, a juvenile male from Jefferson County, ran off, the sheriff’s office said. He was apprehended and taken into custody just before 5 p.m.

Deputies attempted to control the bleeding from the gunshot wound, but he died before Platte Canyon Fire and Flight For Life arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday in Colorado Springs.

The stabbing victim was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood where he is in critical but stable condition.

The names and ages of the suspect and the victim were not released.

Because the suspect died while in law enforcement custody, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. No weapons were fired by any law enforcement members.