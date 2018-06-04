Motorcyclist killed in crash in east Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened on the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to Colfax Avenue in east Aurora. No other vehicles were involved, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The off-ramp was closed for the investigation with a detour to Tower Road then south to Colfax Avenue.

The name, age and gender of the person who died have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.