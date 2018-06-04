Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The traditional orthodontic advice has been to wait until all the child's permanent teeth are coming in, only to be faced with the possibility of extractions, surgery and years of braces.

NEO- New Early Orthodontics in Lone Tree, is setting a higher standard for the way orthodontics is performed, with an integrative approach. Watch the segment to see how the Myobrace can help your child.

NEO is conveniently located at the Lincoln Light Rail station just south of Park Meadows Shopping Center.

Call today for your free consultation, mention Colorado's Best and get $600.00 off any treatment. In addition, parents will receive a free teeth-whitening session at NEO.

Visit neo-smiles.com for more information or call 303-690-0400.