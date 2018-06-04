‘Kidz Bop Kids’ announce concert at Red Rocks

DENVER – The “Kidz Bop Kids” are taking their act on the road and will be performing in Colorado in October.

The kids will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, October 7.

The Kidz Bop Kidz album, Kidz Bop 38, is coming out July 13 and features the kids singing hit songs by chart-topping artists like Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, Rascal Flatts and Pentatonix.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com with Citi cardmembers presale starting on Tuesday at CitiPrivatePass.com.

There will also be VIP packages available that include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The Kidz Bop Kids.