Gov. Hickenlooper vetos bill that would allow marijuana ‘tasting rooms’

Gov. John Hickenlooper took a step Monday that left cannabis advocates frustrated.

The Colorado governor took pen to paper and vetoed a bill that would allow marijuana stores to set up on-site tasting rooms.

Consumers would be able to sample the taste of a marijuana product through the use of an electronic device.

Advocates argued that beer enthusiasts can taste beer at breweries, why can’t marijuana consumers sample a cannabis product before purchasing it.

“It’s very important to be able to taste,” said Anne Ho, a marijuana consumer. “The most important thing is flavor obviously and a lot of people are missing out on that because there are no safe places in Denver.”

Marijuana users must continue tp purchase the product and sample it at home.

The American Cancer Society Action Network cheered the veto as they had actively campaigned against the bill.

” (A tasting room) exposes people to dangerous secondhand marijuana smoke including e-cigarette aerosol,” a statement from the group said when the idea was first floated.

A statement from Hickenlooper’s office explained the governor’s reasoning, saying “Since Colorado approved Amendment 64 in 2012, this Administration implemented a robust regulatory system to carry out the intent of this voter-initiated measure. Amendment 64 is clear: marijuana consumption may not be conducted ‘openly’ or ‘publicly’ on ‘in a manner that endangers others’ We find that HB 18-1258 directly conflicts with this constitutional requirement.”