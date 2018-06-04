Denver will stay in the 90s all week long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver hit the 90s this afternoon with sunny skies and dry conditions. The average high this time of year is 78 degrees, making today unseasonably warm. Temperatures are going to stay well above average for the rest of the week on the Front Range and across most of Colorado.

Tuesday will be another hot day with high temperatures reaching 94 degrees in Denver. Skies will be mostly sunny with only a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy at times making fire danger high.

The record high temperature in Denver on Tuesday is 95 degrees set in 1946. Denver has a chance to tie or break that.

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s for the rest of the week on the Front Range with a small chance for an isolated storm each afternoon.

Denver has the best chance to tie the record high tomorrow but temperatures won't be far off of the record highs for the next few days.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.