Denver photographer helping kids who want to dress in drag

DENVER -- A Denver photographer is helping kids who want to dress in drag.

Denver photographer Robin Fulton is stepping up to help young artists with hair and makeup in an event called Dragutante that will be held on July 29.

The show is about giving kids a chance to express themselves.

“This is not about them being gay, straight, or anything other than themselves,” Fulton said.

For more information visit Dragutante.org.