Daybreak Delights: Grand Marnier Simple Syrup

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Grand Marnier Simple Syrup

What you Need

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/2 cup Grand Marnier

What to do

In a sauce pan, add sugar and water. Heat until all sugar is dissolved, remove from heat and add in Grand Marnier Liquor, Allow to cool, and use within 1 week

To make snow cone: Drizzle this simple syrup over shaved ice, garnish with fresh orange peel. Enjoy!

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Blueberry Mojito Snow Cones

What you need

fresh blueberries

1/2 fresh lime cut into quarters

Fresh Mint

granulated Sugar

white rum

What to do

In a highball glass, using a muddler…

Add blueberries, mint, and limes to the bottom of the highball glass, pressing with a muddler to burst berries and squeeze limes, and bruise fresh mint together. Add in 1-2 teaspoon of sugar, and muddle mixture a bit more, add in White Rum, and stir with a spoon. (*Typically you’d now top off the glass with club soda)

To Make Snow Cones drizzle this mixture over shaved ice, and serve with additional fresh mint and blueberries! Enjoy!

