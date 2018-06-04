‘Complimentary drinks forever’: Club issues statement after FBI agent fired gun into crowd, wounding 1

DENVER — The nightclub where an off-duty FBI agent allegedly dropped and fired his gun has issued a statement regarding the incident.

A patron was shot in the leg early Saturday at Mile High Spirits in Denver. Investigators said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

In the video, a man can be seen doing a back-flip, during which a gun falls out of the back of his waistband. The gun appears to fire when the man picks up the weapon.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a “good prognosis.”

The FBI agent was taken to Denver police headquarters and later released to an FBI supervisor.

The Denver Police Department homicide unit is investigating and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The statement released by Mile High Spirits labeled the incident “shocking” and added that they didn’t know the agent was carrying a gun, which is “in violation of our rules.”

The statement also reads that this is the first shooting at the club and the staff offered condolences to the victim before adding that “he’s welcome at Mile High Spirits to enjoy complimentary drinks forever.”

The whole statement can be found below:

“At Mile High Spirits, we pride ourselves on being a craft distillery with high quality products and an engaging customer experience, in a fun and safe atmosphere. It is shocking that the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules. As a result of his misconduct, one of our innocent patrons was shot.

‘Our security team was able to execute a catastrophic event plan, ensuring, safe exit of all patrons in the establishment after the shooting. We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred and look forward to speaking with representatives of the FBI, so we can come to understand his presence and his need to be armed in our establishment. The whole team at Mile High Spirits is praying for the victim’s quick recovery, and he’s welcome at Mile High Spirits to enjoy

complimentary drinks forever.”