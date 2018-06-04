Bailey residents concerned following latest violent crime

BAILEY, Colo. — A teenage suspect was shot and killed after an attempted carjacking near Bailey on Sunday, according to Park County Sheriff’s deputies. A victim was stabbed during the altercation and is in critical condition, deputies said.

The violence in Park County comes just six months after Maggie Long, 17, was killed near the small mountain community situated along Highway 285. Since early December of 2017, Maggie’s homicide has baffled investigators.

Deputies were called to Echo Valley Ranch area late Sunday afternoon on an attempted carjacking, according to a sheriff’s press release issued Monday.

“You don’t really expect it to happen out here,” a Bailey resident told FOX31.

Detectives said the carjacking victim was able to get away from the suspect— 17-year-old boy from Jefferson County. At some point, a ranch employee confronted the suspect. That employee was stabbed, deputies said. The teenage suspect was shot. The boy died before an ambulance helicopter arrived, according to the release.

“We don’t know what’s going on here … but crime, I think, you can find anywhere anymore,” visitors from Buena Vista said on Monday.

Visitors and locals say the recent violence and Maggie Long’s unsolved homicide should not scare people away.

“It’s a nice community,” one man, visiting from Glenwood Springs, told FOX31. “Nice people. Beautiful place and stuff like that happens. That just tears you apart inside.”

The deceased suspect was identified by the Park County coroner as Alexander James Burger of Jefferson County. The ranch employee, who was stabbed, is being treated at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood. Victims’ names have not been released.