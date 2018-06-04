Armed sex offender allegedly abducts baby from Virginia gas station, police issue Amber Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Va. -- An Amber Alert was issued for a 7-month-old girl after Virginia State Police said Emma Grace Kennedy was allegedly abducted by her father -- an armed sex offender -- from a gas station on Sunday evening.

Emma Grace Kennedy is described as a white female, 2-foot-2 and 18 pounds. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue onesie.

Troopers said the child's abductor is believed to be her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy.

Police said Kennedy, who is armed with a knife, assaulted the infant's mother before abducting the girl in Danville, Virginia.

Kennedy is described as a white male, 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds. He has short gray hair and green eyes.

Officials said Kennedy has a number of tattoos: A skull on his left forearm, a wizard on his left upper arm, a skull with a bandanna over its mouth on his right forearm and a pit bull with American bulldog written under it on his upper right arm.

Additionally, he has an eye tattoo on the back of his right hand.

He was last seen wearing a brown short sleeve shirt, gray shorts and black and white Sketchers.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender in North Carolina who was recently released from jail on drug distribution charges on a $250,000 bond.

Troopers said Kennedy might be traveling in a four-door gold Suzuki with North Carolina license plate FAA-1873.