5-year-old found safe after going missing in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A 5-year-old who went missing in Castle Rock has been found safe. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for their help in locating the boy.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 5-year-old who went missing from Castle Rock.

5-year-old James Cleary was last seen in the area of 5400 Lariat Drive in Castle Rock, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

***MISSING CHILD*** DCSO is looking for James Cleary. He was last seen in the area of 5400 Lariat Drive, Castle Rock. James is a 5YO WM who was last seen wearing a black LS Nike T-Shirt and Blue Jeans. Please call 911 or 303-660-7500. pic.twitter.com/orHRoKjmWF — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 4, 2018

He is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Nike T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 303-660-7500.