5-year-old found safe after going missing in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A 5-year-old who went missing in Castle Rock has been found safe. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for their help in locating the boy.
Previous article:
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 5-year-old who went missing from Castle Rock.
5-year-old James Cleary was last seen in the area of 5400 Lariat Drive in Castle Rock, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
He is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Nike T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 303-660-7500.AlertMe