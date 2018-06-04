Breaking: Supreme Court sides with Lakewood baker in same-sex wedding cake case

5-year-old found safe after going missing in Castle Rock

Posted 12:11 pm, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 12:22PM, June 4, 2018

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A 5-year-old who went missing in Castle Rock has been found safe. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community for their help in locating the boy.

 

Previous article: 

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 5-year-old who went missing from Castle Rock.

5-year-old James Cleary was last seen in the area of 5400 Lariat Drive in Castle Rock, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

He is described as a white male who was last seen wearing a black long sleeve Nike T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 303-660-7500.

AlertMe