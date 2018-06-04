17-year-old killed in Park County shooting, one other wounded

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed and another person was wounded during a confrontation on Sunday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was identified as Alexander James Burger. Deputies said that he died of a single gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to Park County Road 70 near Echo Valley Ranch southeast of Bailey at 4:30 p.m. on a report of an attempted carjacking.

The sheriff’s office said Burger was able to get away and find an employee of the ranch.

The employee found the suspect and a confrontation took place. The employee was stabbed several times and the suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, a juvenile male from Jefferson County, ran off, the sheriff’s office said. He was apprehended and taken into custody just before 5 p.m.

Deputies attempted to control the bleeding from the gunshot wound, but Burger died before Platte Canyon Fire and Flight For Life arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The stabbing victim was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood where he is in critical but stable condition.