Watch: Durango wildfire time-lapse video

A FOX31 viewer with Four Corners Digital Imagery sent in a startling video documenting the 416 Fire burning near Durango over the weekend.

The short video features a night time-lapse condensing 1,700 photographs over a four hour period, combined to create a one minute video showing the destruction and spread of the blaze.

The wildfire in southwest Colorado has scorched more than 2,255 acres and have forced more than 800 homes to be evacuated, as of Sunday morning.

A pre-evacuation notice was made for an additional 261 homes and businesses in north Hermosa area on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The fire was reported to be 10 percent contained Sunday evening.