SWAT team negotiating with carjacking suspect inside house in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A carjacking suspect is involved in a SWAT situation in Englewood on Sunday morning, Englewood police said.

It’s happening at 2100 W. Baltic Pl. Police believe that the suspect is alone inside the home.

Police said that it started as a carjacking in Denver around 11:30 p.m. – no further details on the carjacking were immediately released.

The suspect has two felony warrants.

Authorities, including a SWAT team, are negotiating with the suspect.

