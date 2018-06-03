Rain returns to parts of Colorado today with a hot week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain showers and cloudy skies have developed over southwestern Colorado this morning. Showers and storms will push east through the day bringing up to an inch of rain to parts of Southern Colorado. The majority of the precipitation will stay in Southern Colorado today with only a 10 percent chance of rain making it north to Denver.

Storms are not expected to be severe today but could contain heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.

Denver will heat up temperatures to the low 80s this afternoon with breezy winds out of the southwest and cloudy afternoon skies.

Denver will hit 82 degrees today with a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon #cowx pic.twitter.com/Fx16AIoWcS — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 3, 2018

Dry weather will move in on Monday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Denver will have a hot week ahead with unseasonably warm temperatures all week long.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will stay close to 90 degrees with a 10 percent chance for an isolated storm each afternoon.

