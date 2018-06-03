Police in Indiana gather to support daughter of fallen officer at graduation

WABASH, Ind. – Indiana police came out in full force to support the daughter of a fallen officer as she graduated Saturday, WXIN reports.
Sgt. Tony Slocum says Lauren Rich was 7 years old when her father, Master Trooper Detective Dave Rich, was killed in the line of duty. He was fatally shot while investigating a reported stranded car in Wabash County.
Over a decade later, 39 of her dad’s friends gathered at Southwood Junior-Senior High School to see her graduate.
The officers from six different police departments posed for a photo with the teen afterwards.
“Congrats Lauren, we promise we will never forget your families sacrifice,” said Sgt. Slocum in a tweet.
Sgt. Slocum added that Lauren’s father was an awesome guy and he would be proud of the great young lady she has become.AlertMe