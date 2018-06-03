Peacocks missing after leaving Denver Zoo; 1 bird hit and killed by car

DENVER — Eight peacocks from the Denver Zoo left the grounds Saturday night and by Sunday evening, all but two were accounted for.

According to a spokesperson, the peacocks didn’t technically “escape” the zoo as they’re free-roaming and can go wherever they want. The zoo does, however, feed and take care of them.

Five peacocks were found and taken back to the zoo, one was hit and killed by a vehicle and two are missing.

Keepers are still on the lookout for the peafowel and ask for anyone who may spot the birds to contact zoo personnel .