Hot temperatures and sunshine return for Monday

Wet weather returned to Colorado today with cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms across the state. There's still a chance the Front Range will see some isolated showers and storms this evening before the rain wraps up around midnight.

Dry and sunny weather will move back in on Monday. Temperatures will be hot to start the work week with highs reaching 89 degrees in Denver. Our average high temperature this time of year is 78 degrees, making tomorrow unseasonably warm.

The eastern plains will have a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm Monday afternoon with everywhere else staying dry. Any storms that do develop are not expected to be severe.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week with only a 10% chance of rain each afternoon. With low humidity and breezy afternoon winds each day, fire danger will be high across Colorado.

