Daughter of slain Denver officer graduates high school while cheered on by mother’s coworkers

DENVER — The daughter of a Denver Police officer killed six years ago received her diploma while being cheered on by her mother’s former coworkers.

Officer Celena Hollis was shot and killed while working at a City Park jazz concert. Hollis was struck by a bullet that was fired into a crowd as she rushed to break up a gang fight on June 24, 2012.

At the time of her death, Hollis was a seven-year veteran of the Denver Police Department and a single mother of a 12-year-old daughter, Amyre, who graduated high school this past week.

On Sunday, Denver police posted a photo to celebrate Amyre’s accomplishments, saying, “there is no doubt that Celena was looking down on her daughter during this momentous occasion but some of our finest were also there to cheer loudly and proudly as Amyre took the stage. And we’ll continue to be there for her as she takes on the world, because that’s what families are for.”

A memorial to Hollis was unveiled at City Park two years after her death.

Rollin Oliver was convicted of second-degree murder for the crime and sentenced to 26 years in prison.