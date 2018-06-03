Your Week Ahead: exercise, beer and Puddles the Clown

We’ve got a lot to look forward to this first full week of June, from concerts, to a great excuse for getting in a little extra exercise.

Here’s some things you can expect in Your Week Ahead.

MONDAY

Keep an eye on your mailbox this week. As the USPS will begin sending out preliminary ballots to all registered Colorado voters on Monday.

You can track the status of your ballot online with Denver’s Pocket Gov , just enter your information into the ballot trace box.

TUESDAY

Take some time and get in some star gazing this Tuesday evening, with Mobile Earth and Space Observatory .

The “science center on wheels” is set to be deployed to Denver’s Civic Center Park for a free event from 4pm through 11pm Tuesday night.

All ages are welcome, just bring your curiosity!

WEDNESDAY



Strap on your running shoes for Global Running Day this Wednesday!

It’s a worldwide celebration of running that see’s thousands of participants every year.

You can pledge to run online, just click here.

If you dont want to register, you can always use the day as an excuse to get out and get a little extra exercise!

THURSDAY

You saw him first on America’s Got Talent, and now “Puddles the Clown” is bringing his “Pity Party” to Denver this Thursday!

See the performer billed as the “sad clown with the golden voice” at the Paramount Theater, with tickets selling for as low as $35 right now.

That show starts at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY



Finally, end the week right with the return of the Skyline Summer Beer Garden this Friday!

Featuring Colorado craft beers and family friendly activities, like life-sized Jenga and a mini golf course!

The beer garden will take over 40,000 square feet along Denver’s 16th Street Mall from Friday through the month of October.

As always, have a great week, Colorado!