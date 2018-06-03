416 Fire grows to over 2,200 acres; more than 800 homes evacuated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. -- A wildfire in southwest Colorado has scorched more than 2,200 acres and have forced more than 800 homes to be evacuated, as of Sunday morning.

La Plata County officials say the 416 Fire was spotted Friday morning about 10 miles north of Durango and spread quickly in shifting winds.

The fire was 10 percent contained and burned 2,250 acres as of Sunday morning, according to officials. Firefighters expect it to grow because the hot, dry and windy weather expected over the next few days.

There are more than 200 firefighting personnel on the scene fighting the flames from both the air and the ground.

Traffic on Highway 550 is being rerouted to County Road 250, according to La Plata County officials.

The fire has even caused the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad to suspend all coal-fired passenger service through June 10 as officials work to contain the fire.

Evacuation centers

An evacuation center was open at Escalante Middle School at 141 Baker Lane in Durango. A second evacuation center was open at Silverton School, 1160 Snowden Street in Silverton.

Livestock can be evacuated to the La Plata County Fairgrounds at 2500 Main Avenue. The emergency call center at (970) 385-8700 can help coordinate pick-up of livestock. Small animals are being accepted at the La Plata County Humane Society, 1111 South Camino del Rio, Durango (970) 259-2847.

The Discover Goodwill of Durango, 1230 Escalante Drive, is now accepting clothes and household donations. Financial donations can be made by calling the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado at (970) 375-5807, in the name of the Community Emergency Relief Fund.