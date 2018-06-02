Storm chances return to Colorado on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today has been a beautiful day of great weather across Colorado. Conditions will stay dry tonight across the state with mild temperatures.

On Sunday, high temperatures will be in the 80s on the Front Range and the 50s and 60s in the mountains. Chances for storms will return Sunday afternoon.

Southern Colorado and the mountains have the best chances for showers and storms tomorrow. Denver only has a 10 percent chance of seeing a storm Sunday afternoon. Storms are not expected to be severe but could contain lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Temperatures will stay around average for Sunday in Denver with a high of 80 degrees and a 10% chance of an afternoon storm #cowx pic.twitter.com/xtjOGQoWc1 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 2, 2018

More dry weather moves in for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Fire danger will be high in Colorado this week with mostly dry conditions and breezy to gusty afternoon winds.

Temperatures will stay hot to end the work week with a 10 percent chance of an afternoon storm each day.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.