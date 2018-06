TELLURIDE, Colo. — A mishap was reported at the Telluride Balloon Festival early Saturday morning.

Several hot air balloons took off from Playwright Telluride Town Park at about 7:15 a.m.

A ‘rogue wind’ came up, according to reports from the park, and blew several of them into the side of a nearby hill.

One balloon was caught in a tree. One very minor injury was reported by a person handling ropes. That balloon was damaged.

The Telluride Balloon Festival runs through Sunday.