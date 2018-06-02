× Fun at the stadium Saturday at the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk

DENVER — Thousands of folks got together for a fun walk and 5k at the American Heart Association Denver Heart and Stroke Walk Saturday morning at Mile High Stadium.

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to again support the event. Channel 2’s Erika Gonzalez and Mike Landess hosted the heart-pumping morning of fun! The 5k started at 8 a.m. and the walk was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The event was expected to attract 20,000 people. It was scheduled to last until noon.

We are proud to continue our partnership with the American Heart Association for this event.

While most come for the walk and 5k, this event offers so much more. There are a variety of heart healthy activities like yoga in the end zone at 8:45 a.m. and a Cyclenation demo until 12 p.m.!

Be sure to visit the Healthy for Good zones as well. Healthy for Good is the American Heart Association’s revolutionary movement to inspire you to create lasting change in your health and your life, one small step at a time.

The proceeds from the Heart & Stroke Walk go to fund research and development in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Last year, because of events like the Heart & Stroke Walk, the AHA was able to provide $14.7 million for research in the state of Colorado.

