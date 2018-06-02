× FBI agent allegedly drops gun at Denver night club, shooting one person in the leg

DENVER — An FBI agent allegedly dropped his gun at a bar and another patron was shot in the leg early Saturday. Investigators said it appeared to be an accidental shooting.

Denver police said they were called to a report of a shooting at 2201 Lawrence Street at 12:45 a.m. Mile High Spirits is at that location.

“It appears an off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent was dancing at a night club when his firearm became dislodged from its waistband holster and fell onto the floor. When the agent retrieved his handgun an unintended discharge occurred, another patron was struck by a bullet in the lower leg,” a statement from Denver police said.

The shooting victim went to the hospital with a “good prognosis.”

The FBI agent was taken to Denver Police Headquarters and later released to an FBI supervisor.

The Homicide Unit is investigating what happened and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.