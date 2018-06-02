Cooler temperatures and dry across Colorado Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Saturday will be a great day to spend time outside across the state. Temperatures will be cooler than Friday with sunny and dry conditions through the day.

Denver will reach a high temperature of 79 degrees this afternoon. A nice cool down after the low 90s we have had the last two days. There will be a light breeze in the afternoon with no chances for storms.

We are cooling it down in Denver today with highs in the upper 70s! Enjoy the sunny and dry weather! #cowx pic.twitter.com/AEm0mcw6wR — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 2, 2018

Chances for afternoon storms will return on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s on the Front Range with a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Storms are not expected to turn severe but could contain lightning, moderate rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail. The best chances for storms on the Front Range will be south of Denver along the Palmer Divide but a few storms in metro Denver can't be ruled out.

The mountains will also have chances for afternoon storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Keep this in mind if you are planning a hike or any outdoor activity in the high country.

Dry weather moves back in for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures around the low 90s. Fire danger will be high this week, especially on days where winds are gusty in the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s to end the work week with a 10% chance of an afternoon storm each day.

