Admitted pedophile, advocate of incest running for Congress in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A man hoping to represent Virginia in the United States House of Representatives is an admitted pedophile who hopes to legalize incest, according to WTVR.

Nathan Larson, a 37-year-old from Charlottesville, is running as an independent in Virginia’s hotly contested 10th Congressional District. In his lengthy campaign manifesto, he describes himself as a quasi-neoreactionary libertarian. He lists a number of campaign promises, including restoring patriarchy, discrimination rights and “benevolent white supremacy.”

Larson is a convicted felon who also believes the Violence Against Women Act should be repealed.

“Congress should repeal the Violence Against Women Act and all other legislation that interferes with patriarchal rule in the family. We need to switch to a system that classifies women as property, initially of their fathers and later of their husbands,” Larson wrote.

He also praised Adolf Hitler as a “white supremacist hero,” one of many anti-Semitic statements he included.

Additionally, Larson wrote about how he is in favor of legalizing incest and child pornography.

During an interview with the Huffington Post, Larson said he created recently shut-down websites that had chat rooms for pedophiles and misogynists.

The Huffington Post reported that he published posts advocating for rape and said, “Don’t forget: feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution.”

“A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it,” he told the online news outlet during a phone interview, “People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds.”

In his manifesto, Larson also promises voters he will protect gun ownership rights, restore private borders and end “U.S. involvement in foreign wars arising from our country’s alliance with Israel.”

According to The Washington Post, Larson was imprisoned for 16 months after threatening to kill either President George W. Bush or President Barack Obama in 2008.

WTVR said Larson is eligible to run for public office because former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe restored voting rights and civil rights to thousands of convicted felons. The Richmond-based news station said Larson is running to take Republican incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock’s seat.

Virginia’s 10th Congressional District is located in the northern part of the state, northwest of Washington, D.C.