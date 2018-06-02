× 416 Fire grows, forces hundreds to evacuate in SW Colorado

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in southwest Colorado has scorched nearly two square miles and forced the evacuation of 825 homes. Crews planned to fight the fire on the ground and from the air Saturday.

La Plata County officials say the 416 Fire was spotted Friday morning about 10 miles north of Durango and spread quickly in shifting winds, burning about 1,100 acres. The wind settled down Friday night, but residents in another 750 homes were told to get ready to leave in a moment’s notice.

U.S. Highway 550 will remain closed Saturday. The fire started on the west side of Highway 550 but is now burning in the San Juan National Forest.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad canceled Saturday rides as a result of the severe fire danger. Passengers on Friday were taken to Silverton and were bused back to Durango.

The Durango Herald reports that several witnesses indicated the fire started near the train tracks, although no official cause has been released.

Saturday’s operations focused on protecting neighborhoods and threatened infrastructure and quickly extinguishing any spot fires. Firefighters will work along U.S. Highway 550 to keep the fire from crossing the highway. U.S.

Authorities declared a state of local disaster in La Plata County Friday night because of the rapidly growing wildfire, ongoing drought conditions and the potential for additional wildfires.

Evacuations were ordered from the Electra Lake area south to Baker's Bridge on the east side of Highway 550, west of the Animas River. La Plata County sheriff's deputies were going door-to-door to notify residents.

An evacuation center was open at Escalante Middle School at 141 Baker Lane in Durango. A second evacuation center was open at Silverton School, 1160 Snowden Street in Silverton.

The closed portion of the highway is between mile markers 34 and 48. Traffic is being rerouted to County Road 250, according to La Plata County officials.

Livestock can be evacuated to the La Plata County Fairgrounds at 2500 Main Avenue. The emergency call center at (970) 385-8700 can help coordinate pick-up of livestock. Small animals are being accepted at the La Plata County Humane Society, 1111 South Camino del Rio, Durango (970) 259-2847.

The Discover Goodwill of Durango, 1230 Escalante Drive, is now accepting clothes and household donations. Financial donations can be made by calling the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado at (970) 375-5807, in the name of the Community Emergency Relief Fund.