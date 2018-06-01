Wildfire closes Highway 550 near Durango

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have closed U.S. Highway 550 in La Plata County due to a quickly growing wildfire.

The closed portion of the highway is between mile markers 34 and 48. Traffic is being rerouted to County Road 250, according to La Plata County officials.

Authorities said the fire is about 10 miles north of Durango and had burned at least 100 acres as of 10 a.m.

Motorists: Please don’t stop along U.S. Highway 550. Firefighting activity in the area #416Fire pic.twitter.com/vOeSNFbYWY — La Plata County, CO (@LaPlataCountyCO) June 1, 2018

Residents of the Iron Gate subdivision were evacuated. A pre-evacuation ordered was issued for the east side of Highway 550 between Baker’s Bridge and Electra Lake.

The fire is being called the 416 fire.

The state issued an air quality alert due to heavy smoke from the fire.