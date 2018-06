ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews from at least two fire departments are working to extinguish a fire burning near the southeast edge of the Denver metro area Friday afternoon.

The vegetation fire is burning near Quincy Avenue east of E-470. The burn area is northeast of the Aurora Reservoir.

South Metro Fire Rescue said it was assisting the Bennett Fire Department and a large smoke plume is visible.

Units from South Metro are responding to assist @BennettFirePIO with a vegetation fire in the 31000 block of East Quincy Avenue (east of E-470) a large smoke plume is visible. pic.twitter.com/O4rp2yDHjn — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 1, 2018

Circumstances regarding how the fire started are still unclear.