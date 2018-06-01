Today’s Deal: Two tickets to the Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Festival for $90 ($140 value)!

Get two tickets to the Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Festival for just $90, a $140 value!

Get two tickets to the Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Festival for just $90, a $140 value! GENERAL ADMISSION is from 6PM to 9PM.

About Wine Country Network

Click here for more details.Wine Country Network, Inc., publisher of Wine Country International® magazine and producer

of the Denver International Wine Festival, has announced that the 4th Annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Festival will take place on Friday, June 8, 2018, from 6 – 9 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion of the luxurious Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield, Colorado.

The annual Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Festival offers wine enthusiasts the chance to sample over sixty new releases to kick off the summer Rosé drinking season. Attendees will enjoy wine tastings accompanied by gourmet food samplings and live jazz music. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink and have a chance to win a case of Rosé Wine for the festival’s “Best In Pink” contest.