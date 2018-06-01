The 18th Annual Indian Market & Powwow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Celebration of American Indian Art, Culture, and Dance!

Award-winning American Indian Artists will sell and demonstrate their art in a show juried by the Council for Indigenous Arts and Culture. A powwow dancing competition will be held both days honoring American Indians and all veterans who have fought for our freedom. There will be live eagle and hawk demonstrations courtesy of Hawkquest both days.

Printable 2018 Indian Market Event Flyer PDF >

Saturday and Sunday,

June 2 & 3, 2018

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days

Open to the Public!

Admission: $5

Children 12 and Under: Free

Location:

The Fort Restaurant,

19192 Highway 8

Morrison, CO 80465